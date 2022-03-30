Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

FORD stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Industries in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Forward Industries by 29.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Forward Industries in the second quarter worth $207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Forward Industries by 129.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 160,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in Forward Industries in the fourth quarter worth $9,450,000. 19.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

