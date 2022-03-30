Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Short Interest Update

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of FVT traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.88. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,167. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 85.5% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 161,295 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

