ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 25,470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 663,703 shares.The stock last traded at $21.20 and had previously closed at $20.75.

FORG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.16.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,183,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,088,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,585,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,702,000. Finally, Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

About ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.