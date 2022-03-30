Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Stake Trimmed by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC reduced its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Focus Financial Partners worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,747,000 after buying an additional 1,251,684 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $13,333,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,919,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,506,000 after purchasing an additional 213,547 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 21.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,678,000 after acquiring an additional 186,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Shares of FOCS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.32. 778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.91. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.93 and a 1-year high of $69.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 277.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $523.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

