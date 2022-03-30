Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluence Energy Inc. is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc. is based in ARLINGTON, Va. “

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.13.

Shares of FLNC opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julian Nebreda acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluence Energy (FLNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.