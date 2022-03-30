Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Receives $40.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.13.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLNC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.42 million. Research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluence Energy news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $106,061,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,005,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $62,854,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $51,340,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.