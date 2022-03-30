FLIP (FLP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $683,828.84

FLIP (FLP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. FLIP has a total market cap of $683,828.84 and $818.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FLIP has traded flat against the US dollar. One FLIP coin can now be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00035709 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00107493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLP is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

