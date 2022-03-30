Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.850-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.40 billion-$25.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.34 billion.Flex also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.410-$0.460 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Flex alerts:

NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,926. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Flex has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Flex will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 150,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 48,629 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 682,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 223,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.