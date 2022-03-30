Five Below Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,267 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 73% compared to the typical volume of 2,469 call options.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIVE. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.69.

Get Five Below alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Five Below by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $11.19 on Wednesday, reaching $160.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,845,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,968. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.81 and its 200-day moving average is $182.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. Five Below has a 52 week low of $143.44 and a 52 week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.