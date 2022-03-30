FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$209.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$143.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of FirstService to a “buy” rating and set a C$200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Get FirstService alerts:

TSE FSV traded down C$3.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$181.38. 19,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,887. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$185.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$219.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.17. FirstService has a 12-month low of C$166.76 and a 12-month high of C$256.01. The firm has a market cap of C$8.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.48.

FirstService ( TSE:FSV Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. As a group, analysts expect that FirstService will post 6.3500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

FirstService Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.