First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Shares Up 1.2%

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.72 and last traded at $42.72. 1,756,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 1,759,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.23.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,216,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,773,000 after buying an additional 466,006 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 1,483.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 28,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

