First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a growth of 77.6% from the February 28th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

QTEC opened at $157.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.13. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $181.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTEC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 87.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 15,828 shares during the last quarter.

