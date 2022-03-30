First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a growth of 77.6% from the February 28th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
QTEC opened at $157.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.13. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $181.83.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.
