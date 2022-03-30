First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 23.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:FEI opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 8.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 11,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,750,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,619 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

