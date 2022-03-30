First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 23.3% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:FEI opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59.
First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.
