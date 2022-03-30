First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE:FAM opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $10.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.21.

Get First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.