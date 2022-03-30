First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.92

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.92 and last traded at $34.92, with a volume of 6957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.90.

FQVLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.41.

The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average of $24.48.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

