First Quadrant L P CA Takes Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667,569 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,984,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,392,000 after buying an additional 3,968,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,005,000 after buying an additional 1,450,851 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,651,000 after buying an additional 797,909 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,268,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,339,000 after buying an additional 641,738 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Raymond James from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.19.

Raymond James stock opened at $112.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.76. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $117.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 18.77%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

