First Merchants Corp Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Merchants Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,136 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
COP opened at $100.69 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $107.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.10.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.
About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)
ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.