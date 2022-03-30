First Merchants Corp Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Merchants Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,136 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.09.

COP opened at $100.69 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $107.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.10.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.