First Merchants Corp Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

First Merchants Corp reduced its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 30.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 0.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Pool by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Pool by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $559.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $454.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $457.43 and its 200-day moving average is $493.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $335.24 and a 52 week high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. Pool’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.03%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

