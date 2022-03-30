First Merchants Corp Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

First Merchants Corp decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,288 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GLW opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $46.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.22.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. Corning’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

About Corning (Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.