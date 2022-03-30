FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Gap Up to $4.01

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.01, but opened at $4.17. FinVolution Group shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 6,255 shares.

FINV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FinVolution Group from $7.27 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.82.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. FinVolution Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group Company Profile (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.