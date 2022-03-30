Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.07

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.07 and traded as high as $39.44. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $39.41, with a volume of 43,472,596 shares trading hands.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average of $39.07.
About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)
The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.
