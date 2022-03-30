Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.07

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.07 and traded as high as $39.44. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $39.41, with a volume of 43,472,596 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average of $39.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $435,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 261,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 252,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,995,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

