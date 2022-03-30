Financial Contrast: Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) and Atkore (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) and Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Atkore and Energy Vault’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore 21.72% 92.67% 34.42% Energy Vault N/A N/A -1.16%

This table compares Atkore and Energy Vault’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore $2.93 billion 1.56 $587.86 million $14.80 6.86 Energy Vault N/A N/A -$3.34 million N/A N/A

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Vault.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Atkore and Energy Vault, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore 0 1 2 0 2.67 Energy Vault 1 0 3 0 2.50

Atkore currently has a consensus price target of $127.67, suggesting a potential upside of 25.69%. Energy Vault has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.27%. Given Energy Vault’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Energy Vault is more favorable than Atkore.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Atkore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Energy Vault shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Atkore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atkore beats Energy Vault on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atkore (Get Rating)

Atkore Inc. manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Kaf-Tech, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, Cope, US Tray, FRE Composites, Calbond, and Calpipe brands. It serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and mechanical contractors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Atkore International Group Inc. and changed its name to Atkore Inc. in February 2021. Atkore Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

About Energy Vault (Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. It offers various solutions, such as gravity energy storage comprising EVX product platform, which provides a scalable and modular architecture that can scale to multi-gigawatt-hour storage capacity; energy vault resiliency center, a modular system architecture; and energy vault commercial demonstration units. The company serves utilities, independent power producers, and large industrial energy users. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

