FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,100 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the February 28th total of 314,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.2 days.

OTCMKTS:DBMBF remained flat at $$1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $1.40.

Get FIBRA Macquarie México alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of FIBRA Macquarie México from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from 30.00 to 29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

FIBRA Macquarie México operates as real estate investment trust. Its objective is to targeting the industrial, office and retail real estate opportunities. The firm focuses on stabilized income-producing properties. The company was founded on September 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.