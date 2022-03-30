Ferguson (FERG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Ferguson (LON: FERG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/25/2022 – Ferguson had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/16/2022 – Ferguson had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £130 ($170.29) price target on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Ferguson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £109.50 ($143.44) price target on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Ferguson had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from £150 ($196.49) to £140 ($183.39). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Ferguson had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/8/2022 – Ferguson had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/8/2022 – Ferguson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of LON FERG traded down GBX 36.03 ($0.47) during trading on Wednesday, hitting £103.64 ($135.76). The company had a trading volume of 703,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,534. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of £111.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £114.51. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8,612 ($112.81) and a fifty-two week high of £136.40 ($178.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £22.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.64%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

