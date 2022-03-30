Ferguson (FERG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Ferguson (LON: FERG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/25/2022 – Ferguson had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 3/16/2022 – Ferguson had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £130 ($170.29) price target on the stock.
- 3/16/2022 – Ferguson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £109.50 ($143.44) price target on the stock.
- 3/15/2022 – Ferguson had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from £150 ($196.49) to £140 ($183.39). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/9/2022 – Ferguson had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 2/8/2022 – Ferguson had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 2/8/2022 – Ferguson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Shares of LON FERG traded down GBX 36.03 ($0.47) during trading on Wednesday, hitting £103.64 ($135.76). The company had a trading volume of 703,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,534. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of £111.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £114.51. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8,612 ($112.81) and a fifty-two week high of £136.40 ($178.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £22.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.63.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.64%.
