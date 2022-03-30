FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Short Interest Up 93.2% in March

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a growth of 93.2% from the February 28th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in FAT Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in FAT Brands by 100.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FAT Brands by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. 7.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut FAT Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:FAT opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. FAT Brands has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $111.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.41%.

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

