Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 333,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,352,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 100,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 205,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

FAST stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.70. 76,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,604,033. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

