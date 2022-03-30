Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 8.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.46. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $478.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.34.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

FMAO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 1,147 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.37 per share, for a total transaction of $38,275.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 116,196 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.