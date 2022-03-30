Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmer Bros. Co. is in the business of roasting, packaging and distributing coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores and fast food outlets. The company’s primary raw material is green coffee. Green coffee is purchased through domestic commodity brokers. Coffee is an agricultural commodity, and is subject to fluctuations of both price and supply. “

NASDAQ:FARM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 71,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,721. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11. Farmer Bros. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $130.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Farmer Bros. ( NASDAQ:FARM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 30.50% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $118.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FARM. JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,683,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 313,045 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 599.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 266,162 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the third quarter worth $1,892,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the third quarter worth $1,061,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee, flavored and unflavored teas, coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers, culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces, and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

