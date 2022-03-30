Fanhua Inc. (FANH) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th.

Fanhua has a payout ratio of 41.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fanhua to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

FANH opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. Fanhua has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fanhua in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 155.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 15,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

