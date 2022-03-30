Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $572.17.

FICO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total value of $220,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total value of $384,660.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,148 shares of company stock worth $12,804,921 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $479.36 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $342.89 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $480.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

