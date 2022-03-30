EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Sold by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. decreased its holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in EZCORP by 42.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in EZCORP by 7.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in EZCORP by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in EZCORP by 7.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of EZPW stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 312,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.26. EZCORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $345.39 million, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $220.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.72 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 2.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About EZCORP (Get Rating)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo, and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.