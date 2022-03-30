Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Receives C$8.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXE shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

EXE stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$7.89. 30,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,985. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 527.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$706.64 million and a PE ratio of 62.03. Extendicare has a 1-year low of C$6.51 and a 1-year high of C$8.71.

Extendicare ( TSE:EXE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$319.37 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Extendicare will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

