Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 32 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,492,000 after purchasing an additional 179,514 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Moody’s by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after buying an additional 322,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,911,000 after buying an additional 96,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after buying an additional 130,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,830,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,881,000 after acquiring an additional 24,281 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $378.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $408.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.23.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $339.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.55. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $295.63 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The firm has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

