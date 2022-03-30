Exchange Capital Management Inc. Buys 332 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. F3Logic LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Chevron by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,723,000 after buying an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $164.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.32.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

