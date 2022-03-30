Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($47.25) price target on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on Evotec in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($60.44) price target on Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €53.00 ($58.24) price target on Evotec in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($51.65) price target on Evotec in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($47.25) price target on Evotec in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of EVT stock opened at €27.96 ($30.73) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is €37.04. Evotec has a twelve month low of €23.26 ($25.56) and a twelve month high of €45.83 ($50.36). The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43.

Evotec SE operates as a drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain, inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases, and women's health.

