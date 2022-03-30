Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,400 shares, an increase of 96.9% from the February 28th total of 167,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 658.8 days.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVKIF traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.63. 474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.05. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $38.05.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

