Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) CFO Sells $26,979.80 in Stock

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) CFO Ryan Stash sold 4,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $26,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EPM stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $8.17. The company has a market cap of $227.06 million, a PE ratio of -61.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 million. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. Research analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -363.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 71,049 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,232 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 114,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 794.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 626,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 556,659 shares in the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

