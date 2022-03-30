Everest (ID) Price Up 8.3% This Week

Everest (ID) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Everest coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a market cap of $27.17 million and $20,351.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everest has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00046900 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,376.37 or 0.07113862 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,404.95 or 0.99880004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00055544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00046605 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

