Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Short Interest Update

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the February 28th total of 14,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In related news, CEO David J. Nasca sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $101,256.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $77,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Evans Bancorp stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $24.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 million. Research analysts expect that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVBN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

