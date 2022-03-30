ETHPad Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.49 Million (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One ETHPad coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ETHPad has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar. ETHPad has a total market capitalization of $5.49 million and $231,929.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ETHPad Profile

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

ETHPad Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using US dollars.

