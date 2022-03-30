Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $317.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $338.00 to $317.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.09.

Shares of EL opened at $284.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.94. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $248.42 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. 12.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after buying an additional 1,969,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,761,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,855,000 after acquiring an additional 261,654 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,543,000 after acquiring an additional 333,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,038,000 after acquiring an additional 369,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,335,000 after acquiring an additional 226,262 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

