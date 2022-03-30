Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Given New SEK 231 Price Target at Barclays

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from SEK 277 to SEK 231 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 310 to SEK 305 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 352 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.75.

ETTYF remained flat at $$23.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. Essity AB has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

