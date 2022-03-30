ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESSA Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. ESSA Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $188.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94.

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 million. Analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 26.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

