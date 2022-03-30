Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.28. Approximately 2,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 7,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.07.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ERMAY. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Eramet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €120.00 ($131.87) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Eramet to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eramet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84.

Eramet SA produces mining and metallurgical products. It operates business through the following divisions: Nickel, Manganese, and Alloys. The Nickel division includes mining, production, and sales of nickel and its derivative applications. The Manganese division includes the production, sale, and mining of manganese alloys and manganese chemical derivatives.

