Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.23

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$25.23 and last traded at C$72.43, with a volume of 75958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$72.46.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQB. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. National Bankshares set a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Equitable Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$102.69.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 8.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$73.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$89.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.40%.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 4,100 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.64, for a total value of C$318,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,182,395.56. Also, Director Ronald Walter Tratch sold 6,310 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total transaction of C$485,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$232,771. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,361.

Equitable Group Company Profile (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.