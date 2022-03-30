Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of EQ001 which is in clinical-stage. Equillium, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQ. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Equillium from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

NASDAQ EQ opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. The firm has a market cap of $102.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.26. Equillium has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $7.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Equillium will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equillium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Equillium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Equillium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equillium by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

