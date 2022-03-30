Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $284.42.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of EFX stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.26. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax has a 52 week low of $177.91 and a 52 week high of $300.11.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 1,514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.