EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,197,248 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.18% of EQT worth $14,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EQT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 164,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 349,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $34.93.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.22.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

