Epic Cash Price Down 19.5% This Week (EPIC)

Epic Cash (EPIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Epic Cash coin can now be bought for $2.45 or 0.00005199 BTC on major exchanges. Epic Cash has a market capitalization of $34.18 million and approximately $63,360.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Epic Cash has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00036573 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00108862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Epic Cash Coin Profile

Epic Cash (EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 13,977,744 coins. The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash . Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

