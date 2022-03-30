EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,613 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 62,900 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,807 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 9,571 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 84,173 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,278 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 233,895 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 31,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $120.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,062 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.59.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.